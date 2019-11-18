KATY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who was last seen walking in the Cinco Ranch community.

Denny Rogers, 79, hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Deputies do not believe foul play is a factor in his disappearance, but they want to know that he is okay.

Rogers was last seen walking away from the 5800 block of Brigstone Park Drive. He is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He has blue eyes, white hair and a white beard/mustache.

He was last seen wearing a navy hoody, blue jeans and gray shoes.

If anyone knows his location, call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

