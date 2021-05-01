Houston City Council to review code of conduct after Greg Travis comments taken down, councilwoman says

Houston councilwomen Dr. Letitia Plummer and Carolyn Evans-Shabazz are among the many female voices demanding Travis be reprimanded for his post.

HOUSTON — Demands Houston Councilman Greg Travis be held accountable for disparaging comments he made on social media continue to gain stride as two Houston councilwomen join the charge.

More than a dozen women, including councilmembers Dr. Letitia Plummer and Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, gathered Tuesday at Houston City Hall to express their frustration and disappointment during a joint press conference with the Women's Coalition for Women's Empowerment and local NAACP.

"I am not surprised but I am appalled at the derogatory comments made by [Travis], for which he has no remorse regardless of the expressed offense to me and other women, particularly African-American women," Evans-Shabazz said.

Travis faces criticism for comments he made about Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton in a Facebook posts last week.

He said Obama is “not bright” and believes she got into Harvard University because of affirmative action. Travis also made some brazen and unproven allegations against Obama, Harris and Clinton and their success.

"Each of us has a constitutional right to express our opinions, but it is also our right to demand consequences for unfettered, offensive language," Evans-Shabazz said.

Plummers said the council will be speaking with the ethic commission about the code of conduct for councilmembers during its session Tuesday.

"We will reevaluate that, and we'll see if there's some space where [Travis] is held accountable," Plummers said. "And if not, I'm a solutions orientated person, I promise you — on my grandfather — I will make sure that we change the code of ordinance to make sure this never happens again."

Last week, Greg Travis reposted a meme on his personal page. In it is an unflattering photo of Obama and a flattering picture of Trump.

The post launched a Facebook fight. A Facebook user named Lori called Trump a gold digger and other names.

Black Lives Matter, Invisible Houston and Houston Racial Justice Committee then posted some screenshots of the conversation, calling Travis a sexist and racist and demanding his resignation.

"You don't have to agree with my opinion. I don't have to agree with yours, but you should be able to express your opinion," said Travis. "I'm not going to be cancelled. That's what this is all about. This is, they are making a molehill into a mountain."

Travis took the posts down at the request of Mayor Sylvester Turner, whom Travis calls a personal friend. Mayor Turner confirmed that and said he is disappointed but has no other comment at this time.