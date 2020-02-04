HOUSTON — A new month is bringing with it growing concerns over how families are going to put food on the table during stay-at-home orders to fight coronavirus.

However, groups like BakerRipley are stepping up to help make sure those in need don’t go hungry.

Bolivar Fraga with BakerRipley said a lot more people are showing up to their food distribution sites.

For example, food giveaways like the one hosted at their East Aldine campus have become familiar sights during unfamiliar times.

Cars are ushered into an area where volunteers loaded bags of fresh fruits and vegetables into the cars of families who waited.

"We converted this into a drive-thru format, so today, what we’re seeing is our families’ from the community come and get at least one bag per car per family of the food," Fraga said.

He said the demand has tripled since efforts to stop COVID-19 from spreading started.

In all, 800 bags were handed out this time.

People who lined up to grab some produce said it’s comforting to know there’s groups out there making sure they’re taken care of.

“There’s some of us who have gone 22 days without being able to work and the little we had saved, well, is being spent little by little buying food," one man said.

Fraga said even though their food resources are being strained with the growing demand, " lot of people have lost their jobs. I know our government at all levels is doing the best they can in terms of trying to help people stay in their homes and so forth but it does really mean a lot that we can continue to serve.”

They all will continue to do what they can to help as many families as possible.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

