Great Scott! The iconic vehicle brand DeLorean is making a comeback with a new electric vehicle enterprise coming to San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Great Scott! The iconic vehicle brand DeLorean is making a comeback with a new electric vehicle enterprise coming to San Antonio.

Port San Antonio announced Monday the company's new venture will be headquartered on campus and will add 450 jobs to San Antonio. The venture is partnership with the City of San Antonio, Bexar County and nonprofit "greater: SATX".

DeLorean is back! One of the world’s most iconic automotive brands plans to make Port San Antonio the headquarters for a new electric vehicle enterprise—adding 450 great jobs. A great partnership with greater: SATX,the City of San Antonio and Bexar Co. Here’s to building futures together! https://greatersatx.com/delorean-making-a-comeback-with-new-ev-model-san-antonio-hq/ Posted by Port San Antonio on Monday, February 14, 2022

The car brand made famous by the classic movie "Back to the Future" has been providing services to the roughly 6,000 coupes still in circulation, but has not been actively manufacturing cars until now. DeLorean's return to active carmaking was teased during the Super Bowl pregame show.

San Antonio is already to home to Toyota, Navistar, and Tesla facilities, and is ready to welcome another vehicle manufacturer.

“In an increasingly competitive electric vehicle market, San Antonio is ready to lead,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “By planning to establish their global headquarters in San Antonio, DeLorean is validating the talent, strategic preparation, and adaptability our region provides for EV manufacturers to thrive.”

Mayor Nirenberg also told KENS 5 this will help put San Antonio on the map.

"San Antonio has an established track record within the automobile industry. A growing tech sector and innovation. It is becoming a leading hub for EV manufacturing," he said.

“We are grateful for the tremendous support we’ve received from the community. San Antonio boasts a growing component and vehicle manufacturing sector as well as a wide array of global advanced manufacturing operations. This allows us countless synergies between established companies and suppliers in the broader region. A deep talent pool and a strong local academic ecosystem will foster further innovation,” said Joost de Vries, CEO of DeLorean Motor Company.

Jim Perschbach, the CEO of Port San Antonio, said it they are a important destination for innovators and their collaborators. The campus of Port San Antonio is where DeLorean plans to call home.

"And we are competing on a global scale," Perschbach said.

He said DeLorean is a perfect fit because of all the future-thinking work already happening there.

"There are folks out there who may be surprised to hear that a company like DeLorean is putting their global headquarters here in San Antonio and Port San Antonio," he said. It wasn't a surprise for us. We've got over 80 companies already on this campus and have added over 5,000 jobs."