Body of missing Houston man last seen stumbling out of Heights bar found, medical examiner confirms

Burkes' body was found Friday in the Houston Ship Channel, officials confirmed.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The body of Delano Burkes, the Houston man that has been missing for almost two weeks, has been found, according to medical examiners.

His body was found Friday in the Houston Ship Channel, officials confirmed. Details on how the body was found and recovered have not been released.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired on Nov. 17.

We are working to gather more details on this update and will provide more information as it becomes available.

What happened

Burkes, 26, was last seen on video stumbling near some bars in the Heights in the early-morning hours on Nov. 13.

He reportedly went out with some friends, one of which was driving his car when they pulled over into a restaurant parking lot near Bevis and West 19th and 20th Streets in the Heights. That’s when they said Delano went next door to McIntyre’s to use the bathroom.

Burkes was last seen on surveillance around 1 a.m. that Sunday. One video shows Delano leaving McIntyre’s after he was apparently asked to leave. In other videos, he appears to run and stumble nearby.

According to his family members, Delano's friends left without him and his phone ran out of battery. He also didn’t have an ID.

“He was with a friend that he hadn’t seen in a while ... they left him at the club," Delano's mother, Karen Jeffly said. “They had been there for a while, they were watching a fight, so he was tipsy. In the video, you can tell he was tipsy but we also feel like there was more involved ... we feel like he was drugged, too."

Police said they're still trying to figure out what happened that night.

“We do not have any information to suggest that he was drugged or slipped anything, (but) we can’t rule that out ... not saying it didn’t happen,” HPD Asst. Chief K.J. Deese said.

The search for Burkes

Burkes' loved ones spent days passing out flyers with his name and picture in the area in which he was last seen.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee helped them amplify their efforts by bringing awareness to Burkes' disappearance and announcing a $5,000 reward via Crime Stoppers for information that helps lead investigators to his whereabouts.