The father of a little boy at the center of an international kidnapping case was hounded with accusations and questions on the witness stand Wednesday.

Dr. Chris Brann spent his second whole day testifying in the trial against his former in-laws, Brazilian grandparents Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes.

Related: Trial begins for grandparents in high-profile international kidnapping case

Defense attorney Rusty Hardin cross examined Brann with a bruising line of questioning. The defense's strategy appears to discredit the boy's father.

Hardin presented emails between Brann and his ex-wife where he admitted to at last one episode of domestic violence.

Brann also admitted in another email to having a "disease" an addiction to pornography. He testified that he, at times in the past, had watched pornography and pleasured himself at work.

Hardin claimed that it was this sex addiction that led to fights and the marriage crumbling. The defense attempting to paint a picture that Brann is using the grandparents as a pawn to get his son back.

Brann has now been on the stand for more than 13 hours. Brann should wrap up his testimony Thursday morning.

The trial is expected to take a total of 3 weeks.

© 2018 KHOU