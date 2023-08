Police said there was a fight in the food court that knocked some chairs over making a loud noise that some people mistook as gunshots.

HUMBLE, Texas — The Humble Police Department confirmed that there was no shooting at the Deerbook Mall on Saturday despite receiving multiple reports.

There were no serious injuries and no shooting occurred at the mall on Saturday. The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office helped Humble police respond to the calls.

