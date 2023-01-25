Crazy video! Deer Park postal worker rides out a tornado in his truck

Brian Mead was delivering mail when he got caught in Tuesday's tornado. His video from inside the mail truck shows debris flying and blinding rain.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEER PARK, Texas — Tuesday's tornadoes were terrifying for a lot of people in the path of the powerful storms south and east of Houston.

Several drivers were caught off guard and had to ride out the tornadoes inside their vehicles.

A La Porte teen was in his pickup outside a Deer Park doctor's office waiting for his parents when the tornado roared through.

"He said the airbags deployed and he sat there and just kind of held on," dad Loren Green told us. "I mean all this rock and everything was flying through the back windshield. It's a good thing he didn't get hurt."

In fact, the teen walked away without a scratch.

"It's a blessing for sure," Green said.

That's also what happened to Brian Mead, a mail carrier in Deer Park. Mead was delivering mail when he got caught in Tuesday's tornado. His video from inside the mail truck shows debris flying and blinding rain.

Thankfully, Mead wasn't hurt either.

Related Articles Teen rides out tornado in truck while waiting on parents at Deer Park doctor's office

Deer Park, Pasadena post offices damaged by tornado

The Deer Park Post Office and a Pasadena post office are closed temporarily because of damage from the tornadoes.

On Wednesday, USPS officials confirmed that the retail office at 200 E. St. Augustine St. in Deer Park and the Delbert L Atkinson Post Office, located at 6100 Spencer Hwy in Pasadena, are shut down for repairs.

Retail and P.O. box operations have been moved to the Pasadena Main Post Office at 1199 Pasadena Boulevard.

Hours of operation

Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sat. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Other nearby post offices