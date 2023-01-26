Deer Park, Pasadena ISDs impacted by tornado, storm that devastated communities

Pasadena ISD intends to reopen all campuses on Friday except hard-hit Beverly Hills Intermediate on Beamer Road.

DEER PARK, Texas — Deer Park ISD will remain closed again Friday after a tornado damaged three campuses on Tuesday.

Those campuses remained without power on Thursday and many families have left the area because of damage and power outages.

Pasadena ISD intends to reopen all campuses on Friday except hard-hit Beverly Hills Intermediate on Beamer Road.

At Beverly Hills, clean up continued and the auditorium, hallways and gyms still needed drying out Thursday.

Principal Stacey Barber said they heard the siren and had about 2 minutes to get 900 students to safety away from exteriors and glass windows.

It remains very emotional for her.

“Not that I would ever want to experience it again... but absolutely want to experience it with the team that I had," Barber said. "You’re just lucky.”

Lucky that no one was hurt. Barber said the school practices for situations like this with tornado drills. She credits her staff for her students' safety.

Outside the school, Barber estimated more than 100 staff vehicles were damaged. Row after row of vehicles had windows blown out and debris had shot through or pelted cars.