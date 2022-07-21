$500,000 deal will provide armed police officers at Deer Park ISD elementary schools

Deer Park ISD will pay Deer Park and Pasadena police to provide armed officers at its eight elementary schools.

DEER PARK, Texas — Tragic events in Uvalde are impacting decisions across the state, including in the Deer Park Independent School District.

“I’m proud to announce that we will be adding an armed police officer at each of our elementary schools this year,” Deer Park ISD Superintendent Stephen Harrell said in a video posted on social media.

It's happening after an agreement was reached with the Deer Park and Pasadena Police Departments. The district will pay about $500,000 annually for extra duty service.

“I’m excited that we’re able to do this," Harrell said in an interview with KHOU 11 News. "But it’s just a sad testament to where we are in society, in education, that we’re having to do this and it does bother me. But I feel like it’s something we need to do.”

Harrell said the response from parents and others has been positive.

“I think it’s a good idea," Deer Park parent Leslee Moreno said. "I mean, we need to keep them safe as best that we can. And you just don’t know who’s at the school or who can come in.”

Deer Park’s move comes a month after nearby Galena Park ISD’s school board approved a similar plan using district police and law enforcement partners to equip elementary schools with armed officers.

“I want that marked vehicle outside of my school so that everybody knows there’s an armed officer in that campus,” Galena Park ISD Police Chief Bryan Clements said.

Districts generally have on-campus officers in secondary schools due to potential internal threats. But Uvalde proved, once again, that someone from the outside can have a devastating impact.

"The time is right to make sure we're doing everything we can to keep our kids safe," Clements said.