Decomposed body found in a shed in Galveston County, sheriff says

The body appears to be that of an adult male, and it's not clear how long the body has been in the shed, according to officials.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a badly decomposed body was found inside a shed in Galveston County, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

The discovery happened around 11 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Thompson Road.

According to Sheriff Trochesset, the property owner found the body.

The smell from the decomposing body was so overwhelming that investigators asked Santa Fe Fire and Rescue to bring respirator equipment to the scene, officials said.

Official identification and manner of death will come from the medical examiner's office as the investigation continues.