Bodies of two men found outside home in Fifth Ward: HPD

Houston police said the discovery came after a resident called about a car parked in the neighborhood.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a man who was found outside of a home in the Fifth Ward.

The discovery was made Sunday just before 9 a.m. on Saint Elmo Street, near Waco Street and Lyons Avenue.

Details were limited, but police told KHOU 11 that a caller stated a vehicle had been parked outside of their home for the last two days. When officers arrived, they discovered the body inside the vehicle. They said the man was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story reported that two people were found dead, but police later said there was only one person.