Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Katy Freeway near Bingle Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Katy Freeway.

It happened in the westbound lanes near Bingle Road.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office officials said someone in a gold Honda was driving in the wrong lanes when it crashed into a black Toyota Camry.