1 dead, several hurt after multiple trailer homes catch fire in NW Harris Co., officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly fire in northwest Harris County is under investigation after multiple trailer homes caught fire Sunday morning.
According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, one person is dead and several others were hurt, including a firefighter, after trailer homes caught fire on Cutten Road near Willowbrook Mall.
Officials said a minor was found dead in the fire. Two adult men were taken to the hospital with burn injuries. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for medical reasons.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
This is a developing story, we'll update this post if and when we get more information.