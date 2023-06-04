1 dead, several hurt after multiple trailer homes catch fire in NW Harris Co., officials say

Officials said a minor was found dead in the early morning fire. Three other people were taken to the hospital, including a firefighter.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly fire in northwest Harris County is under investigation after multiple trailer homes caught fire Sunday morning.

Officials said a minor was found dead in the fire. Two adult men were taken to the hospital with burn injuries. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for medical reasons.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

This is a developing story, we'll update this post if and when we get more information.