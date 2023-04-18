2 dead, 2 injured after trailers catch fire in northeast Harris County

Neighbors said more than a dozen dogs lived on the property where the deadly fire took place.

Crews with the Sheldon Fire Department were called out to Furay Avenue near E. Mt. Houston Road just before midnight and found three trailers fully engulfed in flames.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, the fire was so aggressive that they had to go into defensive mode and call for backup. Once the fire was put out, they found two people dead inside one of the trailers.

Neighbors that tried to help said it all happened so quickly.

"I ran outside. I went to check, but it was already too late to put water on the fence," Isaias Bondaa said. "My brother and me started putting water all over the grass so it wouldn't spread to our house."

One of the women who lived here was described as kind and welcoming by neighbors. In fact, they said she took care of stray dogs in the area. Sadly, we're told there were more than a dozen dogs living on the property and that some of them died in the fire overnight.

Neighbors said all four victims were adults. Meanwhile, an investigation into what caused the fire is underway.

