Deputies: Driver killed in crash after group of vehicles seen street racing along I-10 near Winnie

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies found the vehicle crashed out on the side of the freeway.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A driver was killed Saturday after a group of vehicles was spotted street racing along the East Freeway towards Winnie, deputies said.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said it started getting calls at about 2:30 p.m. about multiple vehicles racing on the eastbound lanes of the East Freeway from Mont Belvieu.

About 15 minutes later, the sheriff's office said one of its deputies found one of the vehicles crashed out on the side of the freeway. Multiple sports cars were reportedly in the area and left when the deputy arrived.

The department said the deputy walked to the car and found the driver dead. The driver's identity has not been released.

"This is a reminder that street racing kills," the Chambers County Sheriff's Office wrote on its Facebook.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the group of vehicles involved to call 409-267-2500.