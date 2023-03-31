HPD investigating what they say was a targeted killing near River Oaks

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the victim was not from Houston.

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to track down suspects in what they say is a targeted killing in one of Houston’s richest neighborhoods.

“We do believe this is a targeted incident,” HPD Chief Troy Finner said after the shooting Thursday.

Nearby surveillance video, just minutes after a man was killed in a drive by shooting near River Oaks, shows police and EMTs rush to the scene.

“At one point they could’ve shot from the vehicle and what not. The fact is multiple shots, so they did get out at one point,” Finner said.

Chief Finner said just after 6 p.m., a 911 call came in about shots being fired in the on Mid Lane near San Felipe Street.

Witnesses told police they saw a black Subaru with dark windows pull up next to the victim's Mercedes, with two suspects getting out of the car, and firing dozens of bullets into the car.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says he’s aware of the incident.

“There was an individual who, it’s unfortunate he lost his in the City of Houston. He’s not from the City of Houston,” he said.

HPD has not released any more information on the case, including the victim's ID.