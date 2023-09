One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other one died at a hospital.

HOUSTON — Two men were killed Monday in a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

It happened in the 3800 block of Faulkner Street, which is near Scott Street and Yellowstone Boulevard. The Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting shortly after 6 p.m.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died at an area hospital.

Police didn't say what led up to the shooting or if any suspects were in custody.

