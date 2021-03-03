Porter woman dies after being attacked by group of dogs

59-year-old Deann Stephenson was attacked while she was walking down the street in Porter on Feb. 15. She later died at the hospital.

PORTER, Texas — A 59-year-old woman died after being attacked by a group of dogs in Porter last month.

Just after noon on Feb. 15, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 24800 block of Cunningham Drive and said they found 59-year-old Deann Stephenson with multiple severe injuries from dog bites.

First aid was immediately rendered, and Stephenson was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Montgomery County Animal Control responded and took custody of the dogs. The dog owners were issued several citations.

Stephenson later died from her injuries.