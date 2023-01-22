HCSO investigators: Motorcycle driver was speeding before deadly crash

BAYTOWN, Texas — One person is dead and another was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in east Harris County.
The crash happened Sunday night in the eastbound lanes of the East Freeway at Spur 330/Decker Road in the Baytown area.
According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators, the driver of the motorcycle was speeding, lost control and crashed into a guard rail. The driver died and the passenger was flown to an area hospital in critical condition.
Although stable, officials said the passenger will have a long road to recovery.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, investigators said. The entire freeway was closed down while authorities worked at the scene.
This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.