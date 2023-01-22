HCSO investigators: Motorcycle driver was speeding before deadly crash

Investigators think the motorcycle was speeding when it crashed into a guard rail. Two people were riding at the time. One died and the other was critically injured.

BAYTOWN, Texas — One person is dead and another was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in east Harris County.

The crash happened Sunday night in the eastbound lanes of the East Freeway at Spur 330/Decker Road in the Baytown area.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators, the driver of the motorcycle was speeding, lost control and crashed into a guard rail. The driver died and the passenger was flown to an area hospital in critical condition.

Although stable, officials said the passenger will have a long road to recovery.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, investigators said. The entire freeway was closed down while authorities worked at the scene.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.