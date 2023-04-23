Woman found dead inside burning mobile home in Pinehurst

Officials said a woman was found dead inside a burning mobile home on Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PINEHURST, Texas — A woman was found dead inside a burning mobile home in Pinehurst on Sunday, according to authorities.

It happened at a home on Goodson Loop, which is near where 249 meets 1774.

Officials said they got the call around 10 a.m., and when they got there, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home.

They said it took a while to get the fire under control enough to search for possible survivors or victims.

When they were able to go inside, they found the woman, who was dead.

Authorities said there were no working smoke detectors in the house and they're not yet sure how the fire started.