2 dead in mobile home fire in NW Harris County, fire officials say

When fire crews first arrived, they said they found one man outside of the mobile home. That man was rushed to the hospital with extensive burns.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people died when a fire tore through a mobile home in northwest Harris County early Tuesday, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Fire officials said another person was badly injured in the fire. This happened at 1:45 a.m. on Killough Street near Antoine.

Fire crews said the fire is out now, but that it was still too dangerous to go in.

Firefighters said the roof and the floor collapsed as a result of how strong the fire was, making it really unsafe to navigate through.

When fire crews first arrived, they said they found one man outside of the mobile home. That man was rushed to the hospital with extensive burns.

Firefighters said they found two victims dead from what they can see outside but haven't been able to go in the house to pull the bodies out because the mobile home is a complete loss.

They are working on a plan to get them.