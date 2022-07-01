Pct. 1: 1 dead, 3 injured in house fire in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead and three others, including two children, were injured during an early morning house fire in northwest Harris County, according to the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.
This happened in the 2700 block of Trementina just south of W. Mount Houston Road.
Houston firefighters are on the scene along with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire marshal said two children and a man were transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation.
Fire officials said the fire was contained to one room of the house.
The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Check back for updates on the developing story.