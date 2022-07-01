Pct. 1: 1 dead, 3 injured in house fire in northwest Harris County

Houston firefighters are on the scene along with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead and three others, including two children, were injured during an early morning house fire in northwest Harris County, according to the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

This happened in the 2700 block of Trementina just south of W. Mount Houston Road.

Houston firefighters are on the scene along with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire marshal said two children and a man were transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation.

House Fire near 2700 Trementina Dr. Precinct 1 Deputies on-scene w/ Houston Fire Department & Fire Marshal. One resident is confirmed deceased. Two other residents are being transported to the hospital in stable condition. No further info at this time. #hounews — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) January 7, 2022

Fire officials said the fire was contained to one room of the house.

HCFMO investigators are on scene of a fatality fire. One adult female died. 2 children and one adult male transported for smoke inhalation. Fire is contained to one room. The origin and cause of the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/7LZVwd1hYv — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) January 7, 2022

The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Check back for updates on the developing story.