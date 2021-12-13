'Sad time for the neighborhood' | Man dies after house fire in southwest Houston, HFD says

When Houston firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the victim inside of the home.

HOUSTON — An elderly man died in a house fire in southwest Houston Sunday night, according to Houston firefighters.

This happened around 10:15 p.m. at a home on Trail Lake Lane, a few blocks east of South Post Oak.

When Houston firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the victim inside of the home. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Although they are investigating this is an accidental fire right now, HFD Arson and HPD Homicide units were called to the scene in case anything suspicious comes up.

“He was very much loved in the community, everybody in the neighborhood and on the street looked after him. This is really a sad time for the neighborhood," Nicole Allen, who grew up with the victim, said.

NEW: Only on 11, Nicole Allen tells me she grew up with the 60+ year old man, killed in the deadly house fire last night. The people who live on Trail Lake Lane,she says all look after each other. Several close neighbors here describe this as a big loss @KHOU pic.twitter.com/NY8AukkOUI — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) December 13, 2021