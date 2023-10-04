Porter resident killed in house fire, officials say

PORTER, Texas — A person was killed Sunday morning in a fire at a house in Porter, according to officials.
Around 2:30 a.m., firefighters with the Porter Fire Department and other authorities responded to a house on Russell Drive near Olds Lane after getting reports that a house was on fire.
When they got there, they found heavy fire coming from a home on stilts. They also found out that a resident was trapped inside the house.
After they put the fire out, the missing resident was found dead.
The cause of the fire is unknown. The identity of the resident hasn't been released.