Porter resident killed in house fire, officials say

PORTER, Texas — A person was killed Sunday morning in a fire at a house in Porter, according to officials.

Around 2:30 a.m., firefighters with the Porter Fire Department and other authorities responded to a house on Russell Drive near Olds Lane after getting reports that a house was on fire.

When they got there, they found heavy fire coming from a home on stilts. They also found out that a resident was trapped inside the house.

After they put the fire out, the missing resident was found dead.