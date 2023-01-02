Man mauled to death by dogs in NW Houston, police say

According to Houston police, the man was killed by dogs on Sheraton Oaks Drive, which is in the Acres Homes area.

HOUSTON — A man was killed by his neighbor's dogs Wednesday in the Acres Homes area, according to Houston police.

Authorities said it happened at a home along Sheraton Oaks Drive, which is near the intersection of Antonie Drive and West Little York Road.

Police said it happened just before 4 p.m. They said the victim was inside his home when he heard a commotion in his backyard. When he went outside, he saw his dog being attacked by his neighbor's dogs that had somehow gotten loose.

Police said they think the man tried to rescue his own dog and was attacked by the other dogs in the process.

When police arrived, they said the dogs were still mauling the man, who was dead.

According to police, one of the dogs tried to attack an officer. That dog was shot and killed, police said.

All of the dogs involved were taken to BARC, according to police.

Investigators are working to find out how the dogs were able to get loose.

A veterinarian will determine the breeds of the dogs.

North officers are at 5500 Sheraton Oaks investigating the death of an adult male. Initial indications are the male was bitten by dogs. 202 pic.twitter.com/OQcCJfMl8D — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 1, 2023