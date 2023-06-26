HPD: Deadly crash reported on Briar Forest Drive in west Houston

Houston police said an SUV crashed into a tree just before noon on Briar Forest Drive near Westside High School.

HOUSTON — One person was killed and two others were injured Monday in a crash in west Houston.

Police said it happened just before noon on Briar Forest Drive near Highway 6. The crash happened near Westside High School.

It's unclear what led up to the crash and the identities of those involved have not been revealed. Officials said it looks like a Chevrolet Tahoe hit a tree in the median along Briar Forest.

Authorities said five people were in the SUV at the time of the crash. The driver and a back passenger were flown to an area hospital for treatment. They said the driver, who was in his 20s, died on the way to the hospital. The other passenger suffered a severe injury to their leg.

Officials said the other passengers were 15 and 16 years old. Two of them were taken to area hospitals by family members. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Air 11 flew over the scene and it appeared as if at least one door was ripped off the SUV. More debris was seen scattered across a grassy area near where the SUV came to rest.

Investigators said they don't think other vehicles were involved in the crash but it appears as if speed could have played a factor.