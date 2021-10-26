1 dead, 1 critically injured after crash in north Harris County, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two vehicles were involved in an altercation and one of those vehicles crashed into another car, killing one person and injuring another.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

According to Gonzalez, there was a "possible rolling disturbance" between people in two vehicles. Gonzalez said one of the vehicles was possibly stolen.

According to Gonzalez, one of the vehicles crashed into a third vehicle, an innocent party.

Two people in the third vehicle were injured. One was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other was in critical condition. The vehicle involved in the initial disturbance caught fire after the collision, Gonzalez said.