1 dead after crash involving Texas City officer in La Marque, deputies say

Deputies said the Texas City officer was on their way to assist La Marque police.

Example video title will go here for this video

LA MARQUE, Texas — A driver was killed after a crash involving a Texas City police officer, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of FM 1764 and FM 2004 in La Marque.

According to GCSO Major Ray Nolen, an officer with the Texas City Police Department was responding to a call to assist the La Marque Police Department. As the officer was responding to the call, they collided with a white Honda Fit that had two people inside the car.

Both the driver and passenger of the Honda were taken by ambulance to the hospital where the driver died. The passenger's injuries aren't known at this time. Meanwhile, the officer was also taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.