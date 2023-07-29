HPD: Man killed, woman hurt after driver loses control of Tesla near Texas Medical Center

Police said they will need to do further investigating to see how the driver lost control of the car.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a deadly crash near the Texas Medical Center.

Police said around 11 p.m. Friday that the driver of a Tesla lost control of their vehicle on Del Rio Street near the intersection of Old Spanish Trail. That's when the driver then slammed into a tree in the neighborhood.

A woman inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Meanwhile, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say who was driving at the time and that further testing would be needed to see if alcohol or speed were a factor.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.