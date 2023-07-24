One person dead in multi-vehicle crash in SE Houston

HOUSTON — One person was killed Monday in a multi-vehicle crash in southeast Houston.
The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard near E Orem Drive.
Air 11 flew over the scene and saw what appeared to be at least four vehicles involved. There was a black Honda at the scene of the crash that had its front end completely ripped apart.
Police haven't said what caused the crash or if anyone else was injured.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area while an investigation took place.