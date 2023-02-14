HPD: Driver dies after car slams into tree, catches fire in northwest Houston

Police said the impact of the crash sent the sedan into the median and then into a tree, which caused it to catch fire.

HOUSTON — A man is dead after a fiery, high-speed crash involving a Jeep in northwest Houston, according to police.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday on Antoine Drive near 43rd Street and Highway 290.

According to HPD Sgt. David Rose, the driver of a sedan was speeding southbound on Antonie when it slammed into a Jeep that was turning at an intersection. The impact of the crash sent the sedan into the median and then into a tree, which caused the car to catch fire.

"The force of the impact, because of the excessive speed of the vehicle, caused it to catch on fire," Rose said. "Unfortunately, the driver died on scene."

Police said the driver of the Jeep stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Rose said they don't believe the driver of the Jeep is at fault in the crash and that the man in the sedan ran a red light.