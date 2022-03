Houston Transtar reports two vehicles were involved in this crash.

HOUSTON — All northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway near El Dorado are closed due to a deadly crash.

Details are limited, but Houston Transtar is reporting two vehicles were involved.

Houston police said investigators are on scene.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

We are working to gather more details.

Clear Lake and VCD officers are at a fatal crash 19000 Gulf Freeway. All north bound lanes are closed. 202 pic.twitter.com/FZvIXO6dfG — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 2, 2022