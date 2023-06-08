Sheriff: 2 killed in crash involving golf cart in Towne Lake community of Cypress

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a third man in the golf cart is in critical condition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were hit and killed after a crash involving a golf cart in the community of Towne Lake, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Greenhouse Road and Towne Lake Parkway in the Cypress area.

According to Gonzalez, a black Cadillac Escalade hit the golf cart at the intersection. At least three people were in the golf cart when the crash happened. Two men in the cart were pronounced dead at the scene. A third man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At least three people were inside the SUV, as well, including a woman and a small child. Gonzalez said the small child was OK and taken from the crash by relatives. The man and woman in the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gonzalez said it is too early to determine what caused the crash.

"It's very early in the investigation," Gonzalez said. "We'll have to piece everything together to consider all contributing factors...but it was a devastating crash."

