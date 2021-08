The Harris County Sheriff's Office said one person was dead and it's unclear how many others were injured.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least one person was killed in a crash Thursday night on the East Freeway, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Around 9:30 p.m., three vehicles crashed on I-10 near Dell Dale Street, authorities said.

One person was killed, and it's unclear how many others were injured, officials said.

Westbound lanes were shut down while investigators worked the scene.