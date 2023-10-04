Passenger killed in crash along Beltway 8 at North Lake Houston Parkway

Harris County investigators said the crash happened along the feeder road of Beltway 8 at North Lake Houston Parkway.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County authorities asked drivers to avoid an area on the northeast side on Wednesday evening after a deadly crash forced them to close down roads in the area.

It happened along the Beltway 8 feeder road at North Lake Houston Parkway just before 4 p.m.

Harris County Sheriff's Office officials said southbound traffic on the feeder as well as eastbound and westbound traffic on Lake Houston Parkway was diverted while investigators worked the scene.

Witnesses told authorities that a silver Honda Civic ran a red light and was struck on its passenger side by an 18-wheeler that had a green light.

The driver of the Civic was flown to an area hospital in critical condition and the passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the truck driver was not injured.

Please avoid the intersection of Beltway 8 and North Lake Houston Parkway. The southbound traffic and east and west bound traffic is diverted while we investigate a fatal crash. Please pray for those involved and their families. @HCSOTexas @HCSO_PSSB pic.twitter.com/hJ7xdbrHLf — HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division (@HCSO_VCD) October 4, 2023