HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, according to authorities.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said two people were pronounced dead at the scene in the 15700 block of Beaumont Highway. Two others were taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

According to the HCSO, the road was going to be closed for about four hours while investigators worked the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

