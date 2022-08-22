Mother killed, child ejected from car in crash involving big rigs in Cleveland, Texas

Two children were flown to the Texas Medical Center with major injuries. One of the kids was ejected from the vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND, Texas — A mother was killed and two children were critically injured Monday in a crash involving two big rigs near Cleveland, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The woman was identified by DPS as 32-year-old Donna Wright. The children, ages 2 and 7, were flown to the Texas Medical Center with critical injuries.

DPS said the woman was driving westbound on FM 787, near the Cleveland Municipal Airport, when she tried to pass a big rig on a curve. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said she overcorrected, causing her to lose control of her car.

The woman then hit an oncoming big rig and ultimately crashed into the first big rig she was trying to pass, DPS said.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. The 2-year-old boy, who was in a car seat, was ejected from the car.

The big rig drivers were not seriously injured, officials said.