Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victim is a Hispanic woman in her late 20s or early 30s.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Sunday in a ditch.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about 10 a.m. that sheriff's deputies were responding to a scene in the 300 block of W. Mt. Houston, near the North Freeway and Sweetwater.

He described the victim as an Hispanic woman in her late 20s to early 30s.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.