DAYTON, Texas — Several Dayton Independent School District students are being tested after officials said they may have been exposed to mercury while waiting on their school bus.

According to Dayton police, several agencies responded to a mercury spill in a parking lot at the Cedar Ridge Apartments near Winfree Street on Monday morning.

A small amount of mercury was reported on site. A Liberty County HAZMAT team contained and decontaminated the area.

The school bus that services the area was also tested and showed no mercury contamination. Officials believe there is no mercury left on the site.

The City’s Emergency Management Office encourages parents whose children may have seen or handled the substance to speak with them and notify the Dayton Police Department.

Parents should also monitor their child for symptoms over the next few days and go to their family doctor if necessary.

“We’re working to determine the extent of possible exposure,” said Dayton Police Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Rob Vine. “Although the threat to the public was minimal, it is important to limit any contact with the mercury. Student safety is our top priority, so we’re being cautious and thorough in our investigation and mitigation."

Symptoms of acute mercury exposure can include headaches, eye and throat irritation, coughing and nausea.

More information on symptoms or treatment can be found at poison.org or by calling the national Poison Control hotline at 800-222-1222.

The investigation into the origins of the mercury is ongoing.

