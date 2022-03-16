This is what permanent daylight saving time would look like in Houston

It sounds good on the surface, but the last time Congress voted for a permanent daylight saving time, it didn't last long because of the long, dark mornings.

HOUSTON — Still yawning from losing an hour of sleep Sunday because of daylight saving time? You're not alone. (Yawn.)

A poll conducted last October shows that most Americans want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time, though there is no consensus behind which should be used all year.

On Tuesday, the Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act that would make daylight saving time permanent.

It still needs approval from the U.S. House of Representatives, before going to President Joe Biden for his signature.

If approved, it wouldn't start until November 2023 so we'd still spring forward one more time.

What permanent daylight saving time in Texas would mean

A permanent daylight saving time would mean later sunrises and sunsets.

In December, for example, Houstonians wouldn't see the sun rise until after 8 a.m. on most days. A lot of parents don't like that idea because it would mean waiting for the school bus or walking to school in the dark.

Sunsets would happen around 6:30 p.m. local time in December, according to sunrise-sunset.org. That means more playtime for the kiddos and it would still be light outside when most people head home from work.

In mid-March, the sun would come up around 7:30 a.m. and not go down until just before 8 p.m.

Why did daylight saving time start?

It started during WWI as a way to save fuel. If it's lighter longer, you don't need to run artificial lights as much and that fuel could be used for the war effort instead. That idea stuck.

Back in 1974, the U.S. did make daylight saving time permanent, but because of the long, dark mornings, Congress reversed that decision the same year.

Daylight saving time runs from March through November. Then switches to Standard Time when we fall back from November to March, only 16 weeks.

Studies show gaining and losing an hour of sleep each year is bad for your health and even causes more traffic accidents by tired drivers.

Where all 50 states stand on daylight saving time

The idea of a permanent switch has been gaining popularity. In the last four years, 18 states have passed legislation or resolutions supporting year-round daylight saving time, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

An analysis from the NCSL found that so far in 2022, at least 28 states are considering new or 2021 carryover bills addressing daylight saving time.

But it literally takes an act of Congress before they can do it. Under federal law, states are allowed to opt out of daylight saving time and remain on standard time, but are not allowed to remain on daylight time unless Congress passes the new law.

In a renewed push for the measure this month, Rubio didn't mince words on daylight saving time.