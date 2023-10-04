David Temple trial: Jury begins deliberating sentence for ex-coach who killed his pregnant wife in Katy

Temple has been convicted twice of killing Belinda Temple in 1999 but in the last trial, jurors couldn't agree on his sentence.

HOUSTON — For a third time, jurors are deliberating a sentence for David Temple for the 1999 murder of his pregnant wife Belinda in their Katy home.

Both sides wrapped up closing arguments just before noon on Friday.

Prosecutors said the high school football coach wanted Belinda dead because he was having an affair with a woman he later married.

Temple was convicted twice of murdering his wife but in the last trial, jurors couldn't reach a verdict so they had to have a third trial for sentencing.

He could get anywhere from probation to life in prison.

'I want my dad out of prison'

On Thursday, the defense's star witness took the stand. Evan Temple, David Temple's son, told jurors that his father was his role model.

"I want my dad out of prison. I lost my dad once, I don't want to lose him again," he said.

With his mother dead and his father in prison, Evan was raised by Heather Scott, Temple's former mistress.

The son testified that he stayed in touch with his father all these years.

"My father was a big influence even when he wasn't present. He got to write letters, calls maybe three to four times a week," he said.

Temple's crime

Belinda was eight months pregnant when she was shot and killed in the couple's Katy home in 1999. She died from a shotgun blast to the back of her head.

Less than two years after his wife's murder, Temple married Heather Scott. Scott filed for divorce after Temple's second murder trial began.

Temple was originally convicted of murder in 2007 and served nine years in prison before a judge tossed out his conviction in 2016. The judge said prosecutor Kelly Siegler withheld favorable evidence from the defense.

Temple was never charged with the death of his unborn daughter who had already been named Erin. Laws regarding such charges have since changed.