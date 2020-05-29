Notorious Houston killer David Owen Brooks dies in Galveston hospital

Brooks, along with Dean Corll and Elmer Wayne Henley, were responsible for murdering dozens of boys in the 1070s.

One of the Houston area’s most notorious killers has died in Galveston.

TDCJ confirms that David Owen Brooks died at a Galveston hospital Thursday. Brooks was an accomplice in the 'Houston Mass Murders.' He helped lure more than two dozen young boys to their torture and death.

At this point, we don’t know Brooks' cause of death. He had served 46 years of a life sentence.

Brooks, Dean Corll, who was known as the ‘Candy Man,’ and Elmer Wayne Henley were responsible for killing dozens of boys in the 1970s and burying their bodies across the Houston area.

Most of their victims lived in or had connections to the Heights, one of Houston’s most coveted neighborhoods. Henley and Brooks would lure the boys for Corll, who earned his nickname because of his family’s candy shop that sat across from a school, with the promise of parties and rides.