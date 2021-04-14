'I think she should be charged with murder' | Daunte Wright's great-grandmother in Houston reacts to charges against officer who shot him

Wright's great-grandmother is a retired law enforcement officer.

HOUSTON — Among those mourning Daunte Wright’s death are family members in Houston, including his great-grandmother who happens to be a retired Cook County, Illinois deputy.

“I started out corrections and became a deputy,” Walls said.

She said she never imagined losing a family member at the hands of law enforcement but she's now grieving the loss of 20-year-old Wright, her daughter’s grandson.

"For what, something hanging in the car?" Walls said. "And then ended up being a killing? I don’t see that. I don’t know what to say, I’m torn up over that.”

Wright died last week during a confrontation following a traffic stop. The shooting was recorded on bodycam video.

Police in Brooklyn Center, located just outside Minneapolis, said one of their own shot Wright after she mistook her gun for a taser while attempting to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant related to a misdemeanor weapons charge.

That veteran officer, Kim Potter, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter.

It could result in up to 10 years in prison if she’s convicted.

"I think she should be charged with murder, you know?" Walls said. "That was murder. She ... shot him straight in the chest. That’s murder.”

Walls said she appreciates the outpouring of support and displays of solidarity following Wright’s death but she doesn’t agree with damaging property or stealing in his name.

"Honor him as a sweet, loving child,” Walls said.