HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released dashcam footage of the Halloween shooting that left a teenager dead.

Deputies attempted to pull over Jose Luis Centeno Jr., 17, after he reportedly did not stop for a school bus unloading children in the 7600 block of Spring Cypress Road.

Centeno did not stop for deputies and led them on a chase before getting stuck in a ditch in the 14800 block of Stuebner Airline Road.

As the deputies were walking up to his car, the teen raised what appeared to be a handgun and fired it in the deputies’ direction from the driver’s seat.

Five deputies then returned fire, fatally wounding Centeno. They discovered later that his weapon was a replica air gun.

The incident remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs.

RAW VIDEO: Dash cam footage released of officer involved shooting that killed teen

© 2018 KHOU