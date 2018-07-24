Just a day after turning herself in, and posting bail, Mayor Sylvester Turner's former press secretary, Darian Ward, appeared in court for the first time Tuesday morning.

She is accused of using her city email address for personal side businesses ad failing to comply with a public service request.

Prosecutors say she used her office and influence to further those businesses and cover it up.

When asked if she thought what she had done was appropriate and why she didn’t turn over those documents, Ward’s attorney said his client was protected under the Texas Public Information Act.

He also said that while Ward did violate city policy, she did not commit a crime.

“The mayor punished her for violating city policy, that does not make that a crime under the Texas Public Information Act, that’s two different things,” said defense attorney, Chris Tritico.

Prosecutors told KHOU 11 on Tuesday they expect transparency.

“When people submit request for information from the government, the DA’s office expects them to be transparent,” said Harris County Assistant District Attorney, Stuart Tallichet.

Ward resigned from her position as press secretary back in January of this year.

If convicted, she faces up to 6 months in jail. Her case has been reset for September 18, 2018.

