Family, friends say final goodbyes to Daniel Brown

The church seats filled with those close to Brown as videos and pictures of him played on the big screen.

HOUSTON — Family and friends of Daniel Brown, 35, said their final goodbyes Saturday.

Funeral services for Brown were held at The Church Without Walls in southwest Houston.

"I honestly feel like to some extent, we’re being robbed but at the same time the memories that you have left all of us with, will outlast any feeling of being robbed,” said one of Brown’s friends in one of the videos.

The day brought a rollercoaster of emotions for his mother, Alma.

"This is the most difficult thing that I’ve ever had to deal with,” she said.

She says she never lost hope her son would be found but is still trying to cope with the loss.

“All I can say to you is just to give me strength through the rest of what we’re going through," Alma said. “I had this long thing written out and I left it. I just wanted to express something about Daniel that brought me joy. But I could be here for 3-months just talking about everything that Daniel has done."

She says their family will remain strong knowing Daniel’s legacy will live on through his children.

“I’m going to do it because that's what Daniel will expect from me,” said his mother.

What we know about his death

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of a Houston father of three.

Trevyon Tellis, 27, has been charged with capital murder. He's accused of killing 35-year-old Daniel Brown. Brown had not been seen since his family reported him missing on Jan. 25. Human remains that are believed to be those of Brown were discovered on February 18.

Brown was last seen on surveillance camera leaving his home in the Heights. After not seeing or hearing from Brown in two days, his family went to a police station and filed a missing person's report.

After several weeks and no leads, Brown's family even announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

As investigators were conducting their own investigation they learned Brown went to see Tellis the day he went missing and sometime after 10 p.m., he was killed at Tellis' home, which is in the 2100 block of McIlhenny Street.

Tellis was later identified as a suspect in the case. Investigators said evidence was discovered that linked Tellis to Brown's death and the disposal of his body.

According to court records, Tellis was attempting to rob Brown before killing him.