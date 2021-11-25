Silver Alert issued for missing Dickinson man

Dan Oakes, 78, was last seen Wednesday in the 5500 block of Thistle Drive, in Dickinson.

DICKINSON, Texas — The Dickinson Police Department is searching for a 78-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Wednesday morning.

Authorities said Dan Oakes has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment and was last seen Wednesday at about 11 a.m. in the 5500 block of Thistle Drive, in Dickinson. He was driving a tan 2013 Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate CCJ5928.

Officials said Oakes' disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Oakes is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing about 122 pounds. He has white/gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a retired Navy hat, a blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He also has scars on both arms.