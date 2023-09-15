She was hit by two vehicles after crashing into a barrier on I-30. The first driver stopped to help her. The second driver ran over her lower body and did not stop.

DALLAS — Dallas County sheriff's deputies are looking for the person responsible for running over a 22-year-old graduate student and aspiring poet, investigators tell WFAA.

Promise McCree was driving early on Labor Day, according to an email from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), when she hit a barrier on Interstate 30. When McCree got out of her car, investigators said she was hit by another. That driver stopped to help her, but then another driver ran over the lower half of her body and fled the scene.

“I want justice, she didn’t deserve this,” McCree’s mother, LuJuana, cried to WFAA. “She’s in pain.”

“She’s moaning, crying, her eyes are just red, and they just go up. I’m like, oh God, I just feel it all in my spirit, you know. When she came to the emergency room she was almost in two,” continued LuJuana.

McCree, according to her mother, now has rods in her legs, pins in her waist, and is dealing with several fractures and breaks. She sat up for the first time on Monday, but doctors are still unsure about her ability to walk in the future. She’s had four surgeries so far, and doctors say she could need up to 10.

LuJuana said she forgives the person who ran over her daughter, but needs them to turn themselves in.

“For you to hit her, and not stop? Like she’s nothing?” she cried. “I just want you to come and tell her you’re sorry. That’s all I want. I want you to tell me that you’re sorry and look at what you’ve done.”

If you know anything, LuJuana begs you to come forward. Detectives have very few leads, but do know the driver was in a black SUV.

“I know if it was your child you would want justice, I’m just a parent that wants the same thing,” said LuJuana.