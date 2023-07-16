Dr. Freddy Haynes succeeds the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who founded the civil rights organization in 1971.

DALLAS — Effective immediately, the Reverend Dr. Freddy Haynes of Dallas is now the CEO and president of Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

He succeeds the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who founded the civil rights organization in 1971.

"It feels so surreal," Haynes told WFAA on Sunday night.

"To think that I could fill [Jackson's] huge shoes is insane. But I can stand on his shoulders, and by that, I mean learn from him, learn from what he has done," he said.

Haynes said he has a to-do list.

In his new role, he plans to address issues with courts, the end of affirmative action and climate change's impact on communities of color.

Haynes said while he will work on a national and international scale, he believes his work will benefit his community in North Texas.

"I’m hoping it will expand our fight for justice in Dallas," he said.

Haynes told WFAA he believes unemployment, gentrification and disparities in educational resources are issues in Dallas that will improve as a result of his work at Rainbow PUSH.

"As the president of Rainbow PUSH, I hope to bring all that comes with being the president of this organization to bare on those issues of injustice that still haunt us in Dallas. We are going to strategically wage war on those injustices that continue to divide what has the potential to be a truly great city," Haynes said.

Haynes will stay in his role as senior pastor at Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas. He said he will still be on the pulpit Sundays and officiating weddings.